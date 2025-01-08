Asurint Offers Free Webinar On Trends For Background Screening In 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) General Counsel Kelly Uebel Presents "Top Trends"

Cleveland, OH, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading background screening solutions provider, announced it will be holding a free webinar,“Top Trends: Background Screening in 2025,” on Thursday, January 23rd at 12 p.m. EST. The webinar will be presented by Kelly D. Uebel, Asurint General Counsel. Individuals can register here .

The landscape of employment and background screening laws continues to evolve.“Top Trends: Background Screening in 2025” will highlight five key trends Asurint believes will impact employers heading into this new year. Topics include:



Legislative and Industry Updates

Litigation Activity Marijuana Developments in 2025

The presentation will conclude with a live Q&A session.

Registrants will:



Walk away equipped with tools to evaluate hiring workflow efficiencies and mitigate litigation risk.

Get a link to the recorded webinar. Receive Asurint's companion whitepaper, Top Trends in 2025: Background Screening and Employment Law, which will provide a deeper discussion of the webinar topics.

Presenter Kelly Uebel has served as General Counsel for Asurint since 2017. She is a Past Chair of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) Board of Directors, holds a Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) Advanced Certificate, and specializes in business law, compliance, employment law, and more. She is passionate about educating individuals on background screening compliance.

This webinar is intended for educational purposes only and does not comprise legal advice. Full information can be found about the January 23rd webinar by clicking here.

About Asurint

Asurint is leading the background screening industry forward. Our powerful, customizable technology - backed by expert answers and personalized assistance - helps employers hire the right candidates every time, and faster than ever before. Our clients leverage better background checks to reduce manual workloads, minimize compliance risk, promote a safer workplace, and drive insights to boost hiring and recruitment success. Learn more at .

