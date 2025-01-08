North America Gunshot Detection Market To Exhibit Moderate Growth At A CAGR Of 9.1% From 2022 To 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

North America Gunshot Detection 2025

North America gunshot detection market valued at $276 million in 2021, is projected to reach $646 million by 2031, growing a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.

- Roshan DeshmukhWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“North America Gunshot Detection Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Product, Application and Installation: North America Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031.” The North America Gunshot detection market was valued at $276 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $646 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022-2031. The research report offers quantitative and qualitative analyses of the overall market environment, focusing on key investment opportunities, top market segments, value chain analysis, market dynamics, regional outlook, and the competitive landscape.Download Sample Report PDF Brochure:U.S. dominated the North America gunshot detection market share in 2021, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, safe, and secure gunshot detection solutions. The mass shootings are on the rise in the North American region and consequently, the demand for gunshot detection systems is growing significantly, especially in the U.S. Leading players are adopting several strategies such as business expansion, product launch, contract, and partnership to offer advanced solutions and services for improving the safety of the citizens. For instance, in March 2022, Viisights (a leading innovator of behavioral recognition systems for real-time video intelligence), and Eagl Technology, a key player of gunshot detection and lockdown systems entered into partnership to produce and deploy exceptional video understanding technology designed to spot armed individuals and provide instantaneous alerts.Gunshot detection is quite helpful for police in order to handle the rise in shooting instances. Police officers could be notified in under a minute of the gunfire location, number of shots fired and number of shooters. In 2020, the Colorado Springs Police Department implemented a gunshot detection system that helps officers locate shots fired. In addition, Grand Rapids Police officials urged the city leaders to use $500,000 of coronavirus relief funds to purchase ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection software.On the basis of application, the market is segmented into defense, homeland security and commercial. The commercial segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to rise in number of gunshot detection systems being installed in commercial establishments.By product, the North America gunshot detection market is segregated into indoor and outdoor. The indoor segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2021, owing to high demand for gunshot detection systems that can detect and ensure the safety of occupants inside a building.Depending on installation, the gunshot detection market in North America is fragmented into fixed system, portable system and vehicle mounted system. The fixed system segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to rise in demand for fixed system gunshot detection systems, owing to their high efficiency.Buy This Research Report:The North America gunshot detection system market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and installation. By product, it is divided into indoor and outdoor. By application, it is segmented into defense, homeland security and commercial. By installation, it is divided into fixed system, portable system and vehicle mounted system.The key players operating in this North America gunshot detection market are 3xLOGIC, Alarm Systems, Inc., AmberBox, Inc., Databuoy Corporation, Information System Technologies Inc., QinetiQ Inc. US, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safe Zone Technologies, Inc., Shooter Detection Systems and ShotSpotter Inc.Key Benefits for Stakeholders:➢ This study presents analytical depiction of the North America gunshot detection market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict imminent investment pockets.➢ The overall gunshot detection market opportunity is determined by understanding profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.➢ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the North America gunshot detection market with a detailed impact analysis.➢ The current gunshot detection market is quantitatively analyzed from 2021 to 2031 to benchmark the financial competency.➢ Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.Reasons to Buy This North America Gunshot Detection Market Report:. Procure strategically important competitor information, analysis, and insights to formulate effective R&D strategies.. Recognize emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.. Classify potential new clients or partners in the target demographic.. Develop tactical initiatives by understanding the focus areas of leading companies.. Plan mergers and acquisitions meritoriously by identifying Top Manufacturer.. Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and Scope.. Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 2-4 working days of order.. Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis.. Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.Enquire Before Buying:Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Aerospace & Defense Domain:○ Satellite Connectivity Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Aircraft Seat Actuation System Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Aircraft Refurbishing Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Rocket Hybrid Propulsion Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031○ Hybrid Aircraft Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033○ Spacecraft Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032○ Aircraft Mounts Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030○ Aircraft Lighting Systems Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030○ Aerostructures Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032○ Aircraft Oxygen System Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032○ Aerospace Artificial Intelligence Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028

