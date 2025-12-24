UAE: 3 Types Of Official New Year Holidays Announced To Welcome 2026

The UAE is known for welcoming the new year with a bang. Dazzling fireworks, breaking world records, mesmerizing drones flying over your head - you name it.

But for many, what trumps it all is the public holiday that kickstarts the new year, giving residents a chance to unwind after the hustle of the previous year and spend time with loved ones as temperatures across the country dip and deserts and parks come alive.

For the little ones currently at home for winter holidays, and parents looking to make the most of family time, the New Year is the perfect opportunity.

If you were hoping for a transferred public holiday but were disappointed after the official announcement, fear not, for there is always a way to make your own long weekend. Although the public holiday might seem standard across the country, different groups of residents will be able to enjoy their holidays differently, with some getting extra time.

Here is how residents across the country will be starting off their 2026.

January 1 off

Private sector employees in the UAE are set to get a paid public holiday on Thursday, January 1, 2026, after the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) confirmed the holiday.

The move follows a circular implementing the Cabinet's decision on approved official holidays for both public and private sectors.

The New Year is among the holidays that are permitted to be transferred to another date to merge with a weekend, if decided by the UAE Cabinet. However, in the coming new year, most residents will celebrate the start on January 1 itself, and resume work on Friday, January 2.

One day off, next day remote

Similar to private sector workers, government employees in the UAE will also get a public holiday on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

After the New Year's Day celebrations, Friday, January 2, 2026, will be a remote-work day for federal government employees. This will help the employees meet work commitments while balancing family time.

However, employees whose jobs require them on-site should report to work as usual, the Federal authority clarified in its announcement.

4-day long weekend

Public sector employees in Sharjah meanwhile will enjoy a four-day long weekend after the emirate announced that January 1, 2026, will be a public holiday for employees of government entities, authorities, and institutions.

As New Year falls on a Thursday and Friday is part of the 3-day weekend for public sector employees in the emirate, official working hours will resume on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Bonus leave types

Up to one week off

Although UAE does not observe Christmas as an official public holiday, some companies in the country offer their employees holidays which range from a day to up to a full week during the ending of the year.

This is more commonly seen in internationally-owned companies and in sectors like finance, consulting, and technology.

Many offices around the country are granting internal leave on Christmas Day and in some cases Boxing Day, extending the break to all employees. The upcoming practice reflects changing workplace norms and efforts to align with global calendars while giving staff additional time to rest.

In the UAE, official public holidays are announced annually and apply to both the public and private sectors, with dates based on either the Gregorian or Islamic calendar, depending on the occasion. While Christmas Day is not listed as a federal public holiday, companies are permitted to introduce internal leave policies at their discretion.

These internal leaves do not replace annual leave entitlements and vary widely by sector and employer. However, in a previous Khaleej Times report, employees say such policies can ease pressure during a busy travel period and reflect a broader shift toward structured, predictable time off at the end of the year.

Annual leave

Public holidays in the UAE are the best time maximize on and take longer leaves. Additionally, with UAE's option of transferrable leaves, employees always have the hope of combing their public holidays with weekends.

Although New Year's public holiday falls on Thursday, January 1, with just one day of annual leave on Friday, January 2, residents can ease into 2026 with a four-day break with the usual weekend (Saturday-Sunday).

Based on official holiday announcements, Eid Al Fitr, Arafah Day, Eid Al Adha, Hijri New Year, Prophet Mohammed's birthday in August and UAE National Day 2026 (Eid Al Etihad) in December are possible holidays where residents could extend their dates by either clubbing annual leaves, weekends or through transferrable dates.

Compensatory leaves

As most of the UAE relaxes, there will be still be those employees keeping things running. From essential workers to on-site roles, these residents will get compensation under UAE law.

According to the UAE Labour Law, if an employee is required to work on an official public holiday, the employer must either provide a substitute rest day or pay for that holiday as a regular working day, plus at least a 50 per cent bonus on the basic wage.