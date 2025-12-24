UAE: Why Do Mondays Feel Exhausting Despite Sleeping More On Weekends?

The alarm goes off on Monday morning, and it already feels unfair. You slept more over the weekend. You stayed in bed longer. You tried to rest. But still, when Monday arrives, your body feels heavy, your head feels foggy, and getting out of bed takes more effort than it should.

For many employees in the UAE, this has become a familiar routine. Weekdays are rushed, tightly scheduled, and powered by alarms and coffee. Weekends are slower, like having late nights, late mornings, and the freedom to sleep without watching the clock.

It sounds like balance, but in reality, it often leaves people feeling more exhausted, not less.

“I sleep barely five or six hours during the week,” said Amir Hussain, an engineer working in Media City.“On weekends, I easily sleep nine or ten hours. But Mondays are the worst. I feel drained before the day even begins.”

It's a feeling many quietly share - waking up tired despite sleeping more, struggling to focus, and feeling irritable for no clear reason. By the time the week finds its rhythm again, it's already Thursday.

So what's going on?

Sleep specialists explain that the problem often isn't how much people sleep, but when they sleep.

During the workweek, many people wake up early, even if they go to bed late. On weekends, they do the opposite - sleeping in, staying up longer, and letting the body drift into a different rhythm. By Sunday night, the body has adjusted to that new timing.

Then Monday arrives, and the alarm pulls you out of sleep before your body is ready.“It's like giving yourself a small dose of jet lag every week,” said Jasmine Ceus, sleep consultant at Medcare Royal Specialty Hospital.“Your internal clock keeps shifting back and forth, and it never fully settles.”

That's why waking up on Monday can feel unnatural, almost like being asked to wake up in the middle of the night, even if you have slept for many hours.

Why more sleep is not equal to more energy

Many people assume weekend sleep is a way to catch up. But oversleeping can actually push your body clock later. When weekday alarms return, they interrupt sleep at the wrong time, leaving you groggy and disoriented.

Even if the total hours seem enough, sleep that happens out of sync with your body's natural timing isn't as restorative.

That's why people wake up tired despite doing everything right.

Emotional weight of Mondays

Fedaa Hasan, clinical psychologist from Aspris by Alkalma Wellbeing Centre, said that the exhaustion isn't just physical.“Sundays often feel heavy because humans are creatures of habit,” said Hasan.

“The brain senses change like irregular sleep, the loss of weekend freedom, or what's known as social jet lag even before work stress begins.”

This can make people feel irritable, flat, or anxious, and many mistake it for a personal failing.

“Feeling tired is not a lack of motivation or ability. It's a biological signal. Your body and brain are simply out of sync,” said Hasan, adding that understanding that can reduce guilt, something many young professionals struggle with.

Why the body feel slower

Wellness coach Njoud Majali said that this weekly shift affects physical energy too.

“Many people notice workouts feel heavier on Mondays. The body isn't just adjusting physically but it's adjusting emotionally and mentally. When we swing between strict structure and complete freedom every week, the body resists,” said Njoud.

The result is a sense of drag that shows up in everything, like the movement, focus, and even mood.

Small changes that make Mondays easier

The good news is that fixing this doesn't require strict routines or giving up weekends. Sleep specialists recommend gentle consistency:

Try waking up at roughly the same time every day, with weekends differing by no more than an hour



Get natural light soon after waking.

Keep evenings calm, especially on Sundays.

Avoid caffeine late in the day. Create a simple wind-down ritual at night.

“These small steps help stabilise your energy. You don't need drastic changes,” said Ceus.

“When people soften the contrast between weekdays and weekends, everything changes. The transition into Monday becomes lighter,” said Majali.

You are not doing it wrong

Experts said that if Mondays feel exhausting, it doesn't mean you're lazy, undisciplined, or failing at rest.

"It means your body is trying to adjust every single week," added Majali.