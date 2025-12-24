UAE Conveys Condolences Over Libya Army Chief's Plane Crash

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Libya over the death of Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Haddad, Libyan Army Chief of Staff, and several military senior officials in a plane crash near Ankara's airport while en route to Tripoli.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to government and people of Libya over this tragedy.

The private jet that crashed overnight, killing the army chief of staff and seven others, had reported an electrical fault and requested an emergency landing shortly before contact was lost, a Turkish official said on Wednesday. The Dassault Falcon 50 jet, which took off from Ankara Esenboga Airport at 1717 GMT on Tuesday for Tripoli, informed air traffic control at 1733 GMT of an emergency caused by an electrical malfunction, said communications directorate head Burhanettin Duran.

Search teams found the black box of the plane early on Wednesday, Turkey's interior minister said.

