VOLLY LAUNCHES NEW MARKETING AUTOMATION SUITE FOR REAL ESTATE PROFESSIONALS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Volly is a member of the Williston Group Family of Companies

Supports collaboration between loan officers and professionals by providing access to Volly's portal and comprehensive marketing services

- Katharine Loveland, Volly SVP and General ManagerIRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Williston Financial Group® (WFG®) , a full-service provider of title insurance and real estate settlement services for commercial and residential transactions nationwide, announced today that its subsidiary Volly has released a new marketing automation suite to support one of the mortgage industry's most essential collaborations: the partnership between loan officers and real estate professionals.This expansion of Volly's services enables loan officers to strengthen their connections with real estate professionals by offering them access to the Volly Network Portal, a fully customizable web-to-print store with co-marketing capabilities.“At Volly, we are passionate about helping our partners capture and convert new business and create customers for life,” said Volly SVP and General Manager Katharine Loveland.“Now, with the launch of our marketing automation suite for real estate professionals, we can serve another segment of the mortgage lending and real estate communities at a time in which acquiring and retaining customers is more critical than ever.”Volly has been providing dynamic technology and marketing services for banks, credit unions, and mortgage lenders for more than 20 years. The company currently works with one-third of the nation's top 30 banks, helping them to capture leads, convert prospects, and retain customers with greater efficiency.Volly's services are offered through WFG Enterprise Solutions, which provides a wide range of customizable services for lenders of all sizes, including appraisal management, property valuation services, title insurance, settlement services, default services, marketing automation, sales enablement, and tools for portfolio retention.For more information about Volly, WFG Enterprise Solutions, and their combined service offerings, contact SVP Dan Bailey at ... or 805-915-5210, or visit wfgtitle and myvolly.About Williston Financial Group®Williston Financial Group® (WFG®) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG® Enterprise Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company®. Now in its 15th year, WFG achieved its national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers full-service title insurance and settlement services for residential and commercial mortgage and real estate transactions nationwide. For more information, visit .

Darcy Patch

WFG National Title Insurance Company

+1 714-305-0136

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.