Piex - World's First AI Emotion Tracking Pendant Launches At CES 2025

"We are thrilled to introduce PieX at CES," said Dr. Ernest

Xie, CTO of PieX. "It's not just a pendant; it's a revolutionary emotional wellness tool designed to help people better understand and manage their emotions."



One standout feature that drew significant attention was the AI coaching capability, which delivers personalized advice based on a user's emotional state. Beneath its sleek design,

PieX integrates several technological innovations, including the use of mmWave radar and other sensors

to monitor user's stress level and on-device large language models (LLMs) to provide real-time emotional insights and interactions.



The live demonstrations sparked engaging conversations about the future of AI in enhancing emotional wellness. Attendees exchanged ideas and shared their experiences, offering valuable feedback to the PieX team.



About PieX



PieX is committed to transforming emotional well-being through cutting-edge technology. By integrating advanced innovations into consumer products, PieX empowers individuals to achieve emotional freedom and personal growth. The PieX Emotion Tracking Pendant is scheduled to launch in North America in Q2 of 2025.



