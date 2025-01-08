Priner Surpasses Expectations With Robust Q4 2024 Performance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Priner Serviços Industriais S.A. (PRNR3) has reported impressive fourth-quarter results for 2024. The company's gross revenue reached R$460.9 million ($74.34 million), marking a 6% increase from the previous quarter and a remarkable 49% year-over-year growth.



This information comes from the company's operational preview released today. The industrial services provider demonstrated strong productivity gains.



Revenue per employee rose to R$66,200 ($10.68 million) in Q4 2024, up from R$62,900 ($10.15 million) in Q3 2024. This marks a significant increase from R$55,700 ($8.98 million) in Q4 2023.



This improvement reflects the company's focus on operational efficiency and strategic acquisitions. Priner's recent acquisitions of Welding and Real Estruturas have expanded its service portfolio.



These additions have strengthened the company's position in higher value-added services. The move aligns with Priner 's strategy to enhance its market presence and profitability.







The company's performance has caught the attention of analysts. Itaú BBA recommends buying Priner shares, setting a target price of R$18. This suggests a potential upside of 46.2% from current levels.



The positive outlook stems from Priner's strong market position and growth prospects. Priner's success comes despite challenging economic conditions.

Priner's Resilient Growth Strategy

The company's focus on maintenance services in strategic sectors has provided resilience. This approach has allowed Priner to weather potential economic slowdowns effectively.



Looking ahead, Priner projects a minimum EBITDA of R$240 million ($38.71 million) for 2025. This estimate is based on conservative assumptions, including a 15% EBITDA margin.



The projection suggests the company is trading at an attractive 3.7x EV/EBITDA multiple. Investors should note that Priner's debt-to-equity ratio stood at 123.5% as of September 2024.



While this level of debt requires monitoring, it also reflects the company's aggressive growth strategy. The recent strong performance may help improve this ratio in the coming quarters.



Priner's success story highlights the potential of well-managed small-cap companies in Brazil. The company's ability to grow and improve efficiency in a challenging environment is commendable.



As Priner continues to execute its strategy, it may offer interesting opportunities for investors seeking exposure to Brazil's industrial sector.

