Who Is Pritish Nandy? Know 7 Things About Emmy-Nominated Writer-Filmmaker

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Writer-filmmaker Pritish Nandy passed away at the age of 73 on Wednesday. The veteran journalist died after suffered a cardiac arrest at his south Mumbai home. News of his demise has prompted a flurry of condolence messages with several prominent personalities including Anupam Kher noting that they were 'heartbroken' by the update.

“Amazing poet, writer, filmmaker and a brave and unique editor/journalist! He was my support system and a great source of strength in my initial days in Mumbai. We shared lots of things in common. He was also one of the most fearless people I had come across. Always Larger than life. I learnt so many things from him,” Kher wrote.

Nandy was a writer, journalist, poet, filmmaker, animal rights activist, politician - penning at least 40 volumes of poetry in English and producing dozens of films and web series through his company. He served as member of the Rajya Sabha as candidate from the undivided Shiv Sena and founded India's first animal rights NGO - People for Animals - in 1992. Most recently, his web series - 'Four More Shots Please!' - was nominated for an Emmy award.

Here are 7 things to know about Pritish Nandy:



He was awarded the Padma Shri - one of the country's highest civilian honours - at the age of 26 for for his contributions to Indian literature.



He published his first volume of poetry, called Gods and Olives, as a 16-year-old. Several other volumes followed in quick succession over the next decade. He also translated poems from Bengali, Urdu and Punjabi into English as well as creating a new version of the Isha Upanishad. He also wrote fiction and non fiction books and translated classical love poetry from Sanskrit.

He was the publishing director of The Times of India Group and editor of The Illustrated Weekly of India, The Independent, and Filmfare in the 1980s. By some accounts he had managed all these roles simultaneously. He was a prominent figure in the film industry - responsible for producing several successful movies including 'Sur', 'Kaante', 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Chameli', 'Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi', and 'Pyaar Ke Side Effects'.





