Blinken In France For Talks On Mideast, Europe's Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in the French capital on Wednesday for talks with officials on the Middle East, Europe's security and the Ukraine.

Spokesperson of the US State Department, Mathew Miller, said in a statement on X that Blinken's mission aimed at coordinating with France on a wide range of "global challenges." He added that the Secretary of State would discuss with the French officials defending Ukraine in the face of Russia, peace ad security in the Middle East.

The local meanwhile reported that Blinken would be adorned with the highest medal of France by President Emmanuel Macron for his last regional mission ahead of Donald Trump's entry into the presidential office at the White House office.

Blinken was expected to proceed on Thursday to Rome for talks on Syria and other regional issues before a scheduled audience with the Pope. (end)

