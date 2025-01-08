Odyssey Systems Appoints Matt Kasberg As CEO Tom Portlock To Chair Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Kasberg has spent more than 17 years at Odyssey in various leadership roles, including the last six years as chief operating officer. His career began in the public sector at Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, where he supported program management for software, radar, and Command and Control, Intelligence Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C2ISR) mission areas.



"Odyssey plays a critical role in fulfilling the national security needs of the United States and its allies, and our remarkable growth is a testament to Tom's leadership and unwavering commitment to excellence," said Kasberg. "Having spent most of my career working alongside many of our great team members and customers supporting these missions, I'm honored and excited to help guide our company forward into the future."

"For nearly two decades, Matt has prioritized our customers' missions, our teams' needs, and the company's success," said Portlock. "I'm proud to pass the baton to a proven and reliable leader and look forward to working with him as we grow Odyssey's capabilities and continue to empower our people."

In 2024, Washington Technology recognized Odyssey's rapid growth as one of its Top 100 government contractors. The company recently expanded its customer-facing presence in Huntsville, Alabama, and in 2024, earned more than $700 million in contract awards, including support for the U.S. Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance, and Special Operations Forces Directorate, the U.S. Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, and Walter Reed Army Research Center.

Odyssey is dedicated to helping government leaders think ahead and accelerate capability. The company – recognized as one of Washington Technology's Top 100 government contractors – builds, secures, and integrates capabilities and technologies to meet tomorrow's mission requirements. Odyssey enhances operational readiness through comprehensive program support, and its mission-driven culture powers the purpose of its employees and customers every day.

