US Warplanes Strike Houthi Militias' Arms Depots -- CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- US warplanes raided arms depots for the Houthi militias in Yemen, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) declared on Wednesday.

CENTCOM said on its X account that the forces carried out multiple accurate strikes targeting two underground facilities for storing conventional weapons and for the Iran-backed Houthis in a region under their control in Yemen.

The Houthi militias had used ordnance in these warehouses to attack warships of the US Navy and Commercial ships in the South of Red Sea and Aden Gulf, the statement said, noting that the US forces suffered neither injuries nor losses in equipment.

These strikes have been carried out to weaken the Houthis' capabilities of threating regional partners, commercial and military ships in the region. (end)

