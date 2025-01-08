Brixey & Meyer Expands Into Tampa Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brixey & Meyer, a leading accounting and advisory firm, is excited to announce the expansion into the Tampa market. This expansion into the vibrant Tampa marks a significant milestone in the firm's strategic growth and commitment to serving clients in Florida and beyond.

With a proven track record of delivering superior accounting, audit, tax, and advisory services, Brixey & Meyer brings decades of expertise to Tampa's thriving business community. The new office will allow the firm to better support existing clients in the region while forging new relationships with organizations in need of a strategic partner for growth.

"Tampa is a market our firm has targeted as we continue our strategic growth. This expansion reflects the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional services to clients across the Florida area. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Tampa market driving value for our clients and contributing to the community at large." – Doug Meyer, CEO

Brixey & Meyer has consistently demonstrated its commitment to innovation and client success, earning recognition multiple times as one of the Best of the Best and Fastest-Growing CPA firms in the US and Canada, a testament to its dynamic growth and unwavering dedication to excellence.

"I'm excited about leading Brixey & Meyer's entry into a new market. We continue to build a great brand in which we focus on adding value to our clients and the communities we're in.

Tampa is a tremendous fit with the strong growth the area has seen and the positive momentum of middle market business environment. I look forward to leveraging our success in our other markets, especially Columbus, to quickly becoming a part of the vibrant Tampa community."

– Jeff Bruner, Tampa Office Managing Partner

"I know I speak for everyone with Brixey & Meyer when I saw that we are looking forward to helping the Tampa area middle market. Our firm has a rich history serving clients in the Dayton, Cincinnati & Columbus markets over the past two decades and we know we can bring that same level of service to clients in the greater Tampa area. In addition to serving our clients we also have a strong track record of serving charities in the markets we serve." - Tom O'Neil, Tampa Market Leader

This will make the 4th office for Brixey & Meyer. The firm has other offices in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio.

As we grow, Brixey & Meyer continues to offer a strategic mix

of value-added services. Each service line is focused on growing your business & moving it forward. To learn more about our company & service lines, see below.



Audit & Assurance

CFO Services

Cyber Risk Management

HR Services

Operations, Technology & Strategy Services

Retirement Plan Administration

State & Local Incentives

Tax Compliance & Consulting Transaction Advisory Services

