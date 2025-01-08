Upcoming UDCG Meeting May Become Last - Polish Defense Minister
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The upcoming meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group in the Ramstein format, which will be held in Germany on January 9, may be the last, as the incoming U.S. administration may propose“a different form of these events”.
This was stated in Warsaw by Poland's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, Ukrinform reports with reference to 300polityka .
"This may be the last meeting of this type because the new administration will probably propose a different form of these events," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.
As the Polish minister noted, at Ramstein, he will talk about the results of Poland's leadership of the coalition of armored capabilities, alongside Germany.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, at the 25th meeting of the UDCG in Germany on January 9, Ukraine's defense plan and urgent needs in the war against Russia will be determined.
