Should The Swiss Invest More In Biodiversity?
The Swiss will be voting on a biodiversity initiative on September 22. It seeks to give nature more space and resources but is considered too extreme by its opponents. Alexandra Andrist explains what is at stake in the vote.
September 9, 2024 - 11:00
Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent Radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo in 2001.
As a global citizen, Alexandra brings an international perspective to Swiss news.
Initials: amva
日本語
スイスは国内の生物多様性にもっと投資すべきか?
Read more: スイスは国内の生物多様性にもっと投資すべきか
The Federal Office for the Environment estimates that about a third of all plants, animals and fungi in Switzerland are under threat. This is why various nature and environmental protection organisations have launched the initiative“For the future of our nature and landscape”, calling for better protection of living creatures and their natural environment.
The initiative calls for more land and funds to be allocated to safeguarding and enhancing biodiversity. The government and the majority in parliament think the initiative is too restrictive and fear that it would be too expensive to implement.
