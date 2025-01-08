Rents in Doha’s prime residential areas decline by Q4 2024

(MENAFN) By the end of the fourth quarter of 2024, rental prices for apartments in several of Doha's top residential areas have generally dropped in comparison to the same period the previous year.



Although both one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment rents experienced reductions, the decrease for one-bedroom units was less significant, demonstrating more stability.



Abdullah Al Saleh, CEO of Sakan Qatar, mentioned in an interview with a Qatari news agency that, on average, rents for one-bedroom apartments in The Pearl Island fell by 3.1 percent, while the Marina District in Lusail saw a decline of 1.4 percent, and West Bay faced a substantial 8 percent reduction in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The industry expert pointed out that rents for one-bedroom apartments in Fox Hills rose slightly by 1.5 percent, reflecting “stronger demand” in 2024 compared to the same time in 2023.



Conversely, rents for two-bedroom apartments at The Pearl Island dropped notably by 8.6 percent, while Marina District saw a decline of 4.8 percent, and Fox Hills experienced a 4.2 percent decrease.



In contrast, the rental prices for residential units in West Bay exhibited an upward trend, with an increase of 9.1 percent on average.

