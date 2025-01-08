France Retailer Groupement Mousquetaires Prepares For Rollout Of AI-Powered Shrink Reduction Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Vynamic Smart Vision I Shrink Reduction uses to analyze customers' behavior and activities in real-time, detecting if an item passes through without being scanned, items stacked on top of each other or if a customer leaves the checkout without paying. In the event of an error, the customer is alerted via an on-screen message, and store attendants also receive an alert on their mobile terminal.

Maxime Canu, member of Inno Lab at Groupement Mousquetaires, explains: "With this AI solution from our partner Diebold Nixdorf, we have designed an innovation that revolutionizes self-service checkout management. It benefits everyone: customers, staff members and our retailers. The ability to reduce losses, make transactions more fluid and remove friction for consumers marks a real turning point for our sector."

Since its introduction at the Intermarché store in La Farlède in March 2024, the AI-powered solution has produced remarkable results:





Erroneous transactions, a major concern for retailers, dropped from 3% to less than 1%. This significant improvement highlights the effectiveness of the Smart Vision technology to identify anomalies. This advancement enables shoppers to rectify a transaction on their own and helps retailers reinforce control processes, ultimately reducing financial losses. Thanks to this solution, cashier interventions fell nearly 15%, helping transactions in the self-service checkout area become smoother and require less manual intervention. This translates into reduced waiting times and an optimized shopping experience for customers, enabling staff to concentrate on higher-value tasks.

Laurent Hugou, owner of the Intermarché store in La Farlède and president of Stime, the Information System Department

of Groupement Mousquetaires, said : "Thanks to this AI-powered solution from Diebold Nixdorf we have seen a significant reduction in errors, which eases the workload for our team and improves the experience for our customers. Interactions between staff and customers have become smoother and more pleasant. After just six months in use, this technology has already become indispensable to our day-to-day operations."

Matt Redwood, vice president, Retail Technology Solutions at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We are excited to take the next step with Groupement Mousquetaires and prepare the rollout after achieving strong results during the test phase. Our combined solution out of hardware, software and service globally has been designed alongside retailers, keeping store staff, serviceability and customer experience in mind. It provides a range of actionable outputs that help the retailer combat shrink without alienating their customers."

