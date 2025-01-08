Coherus Management To Present At The 43Rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, (“Coherus,” NASDAQ: CHRS) today announced that senior management will present at the 43rd Annual Healthcare on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time. The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via Webcast through a posted on the Investor Events Calendar section of the Coherus website: . This webcast will be available for replay until February 10, 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.