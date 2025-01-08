Chinese Yuan Hits 16-Month Low

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Wednesday, following Wall Street declines after Treasury yields rose and major U.S. tech declined.

In Japan, the 225 gave back 102.24 points, or 0.3%, of Tuesday's gains, to 39,981.06.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dumped 167.74 points, or 0.9%, to 19,279.84.

Shares of South Korean tech giant rose 3.43% in choppy trading, shrugging off a worse-than-expected forecast for the fourth quarter.

The world's top memory chip maker said its operating profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 would be around 6.5 trillion won ($4.47 billion U.S.), missing LSEG estimates of 7.7 trillion won.

CHINA

The CSI 300 ditched 6.89 points, or 0.2%, to 3,789.22.

China's onshore yuan hit a 16-month low against the greenback, reaching as low as 7.3316. This comes after Treasury yields rose overnight, strengthening the dollar.

Shares of Chinese tech firm Tencent Holdings fell 2.27% after extending from an almost 8% decline on Tuesday following its inclusion in the U.S. Department of Defense list of“Chinese military companies.” Shares of battery maker CATL, which was also included in the list, lost 1.92%.

In other markets,

In Singapore, the Straits Times index hiked 58.81 points, or 1.5%. to 3,886.98

In Korea, the Kospi index marched 28.95 points, or 1.2%, to 2,521.05.

In Taiwan, the Taiex index crumbled 243.94 points, or 1%, to 23,407.33.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 inched up 1.05 points to 13,043.11.

In Australia, the ASX 200 picked up 64.05 points, or 0.8%, to 8,349.15.









MENAFN08012025000212011056ID1109068175