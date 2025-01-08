Trump states he understands Russia’s opposition to Ukraine's potential NATO membership

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, U.S. President-elect Donald stated that he understands Russia’s opposition to Ukraine's potential membership. He also expressed regret over not having the chance to meet with Russian President Vladimir before his inauguration. Speaking at a press conference at his Palm Beach resort in Florida, Trump placed the blame for the shift in U.S. policy on Ukraine's NATO membership squarely on outgoing President Joe Biden's administration.



Trump explained that Russia, long before Putin’s time, had consistently warned that NATO should not expand into Ukraine, and this stance had become deeply entrenched. He added that Biden’s stance of supporting Ukraine’s NATO membership was a major turning point, which led to the current tensions. “At one point, Biden said, ‘No, Ukraine must be able to join NATO.’ Now, Russia finds an alliance standing at its doorstep, and I can understand why they feel that way,” Trump said.



Since the 2008 Bucharest Summit, NATO members have formally backed Ukraine's potential membership, and the Biden administration continues to support the idea of Ukraine eventually joining the alliance. However, Ukraine has yet to receive an official invitation to join NATO.

