State-Owned Investors Amplify Influence In Private Markets

State-owned investors, notably sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) and public pension funds (PPFs), are significantly increasing their presence in global private markets. With combined assets under management exceeding $13 trillion, these entities are reshaping landscapes by channeling substantial capital into sectors such as private equity, real estate, and infrastructure.

Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund, exemplifies this trend. In 2024, Mubadala's investments surged by 67% to $29.2 billion, focusing on private credit and artificial intelligence sectors. This strategic expansion positions Mubadala as the world's most active sovereign investor, surpassing Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The Middle East's sovereign funds are leveraging energy revenue surpluses to diversify their portfolios. The PIF, under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's direction, has been acquiring global assets to reduce Saudi Arabia's oil dependency. Investments include stakes in Uber, Lucid Motors, and Newcastle United, aligning with the Vision 2030 initiative to establish a diversified, post-oil economy.

Singapore's state-owned investment firm, Temasek Holdings, is also intensifying its private market activities. In December 2024, Temasek launched a private credit entity with an initial portfolio valued at $7.5 billion. This move capitalizes on the expanding private credit market, projected to grow from $1.5 trillion in 2023 to $2.6 trillion by 2029. Temasek's initiative aims to scale its credit and hybrid solutions portfolio, seizing global opportunities in this sector. The global proliferation of SWFs is notable. From 2000 to 2010, 56 sovereign funds were established, contributing to the current total of over $12 trillion in assets as of June 2024. These funds are increasingly influential, with Gulf region SWFs among the top 10 most active in 2023.

