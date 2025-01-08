CURRENC Debuts SEAMLESS AI Call Centre Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CURRENC Group (Nasdaq: CURR) (“CURRENC” or the“Company”), a fintech and digital remittance pioneer serving millions of unbanked and underbanked individuals in Southeast Asia and beyond, today announced the launch of its SEAMLESS AI Call Centre Solutions, a suite of AI-powered tools designed to reduce costs, increase efficiency and boost customer satisfaction for banks, insurance companies, telecommunications companies, agencies, exchanges and other institutions.

SEAMLESS AI Call Centre Solutions features three distinct software products supported by massive data analysis capabilities, enabling financial enterprises to offer their users an unparalleled service experience 24/7.“Text AI” leverages the familiarity of chat-based interfaces to deliver real-time product Q&As and personalized service follow-ups in a conversational format.“Voice AI” allows for instant, hands-free interaction with an AI agent, ensuring an intuitive and accessible user journey from simple inquiries to complex, step-by-step guidance for completing transactions or Know Your Customer processes. Finally,“Avatar AI” adds a human touch to query resolution and task management through 2D or 3D avatars that simulate real-life interactions. These products are available in over 10 languages and are easily embedded into mobile applications, putting an engaging communication channel and seamless experience at global users' fingertips around the clock. Enterprises can also leverage SEAMLESS AI to conduct marketing, debt collection and other essential activities, maximizing the product suite's value.

Along with these software-based solutions, CURRENC will also invest in developing AI-focused hardware infrastructure, such as AI Data Centre (AIDC) and AI-as-a-Service, to offer tailored, turn-key solutions to financial institutions and corporates worldwide.

“The debut of these new AI tools represents a major milestone in CURRENC's mission to transform global financial services with AI-assisted solutions,” said Alex Kong, Founder and Executive Chairman of CURRENC.“SEAMLESS AI will set new standards in digital interaction across the financial sector, streamlining processes and minimizing costs while elevating user experience. Looking ahead, we are excited to empower a broader array of enterprises through AI innovation, facilitating their efforts to provide underserved users with enhanced, cost-effective financial services.”

Since its founding in 2013, CURRENC (formerly Seamless Group, Inc.) has been at the forefront of fintech and digital remittance, advancing financial inclusion for millions of migrant workers and underbanked individuals in emerging markets. In 2023, the Company processed approximately 11 million remittance transactions totaling US$4.54 billion, representing a 28% increase in value compared to 2022. CURRENC's expanding global footprint currently encompasses over one million unique users, more than 5,000 bank partners, and coverage across 150 countries. With its public listing in September 2024, the Company is poised to execute its international growth strategy, invest deeply in AI development and drive progress across the global financial landscape.

