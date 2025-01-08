Dwight Howard reveals he was pressured to delete pro-Palestine tweet

(MENAFN) Previous star Dwight Howard shared that he was compelled to delete a social post supporting Palestine a few years ago, revealing the intense backlash he faced for expressing his stance.



In an interview Tuesday on the GAUDS show on YouTube with Ray Daniels, Howard reflected on the limitations encounter when addressing controversial topics.



"... When you’re in the NBA, there are many things you’d like to say, but if you do, there are consequences, and you can find yourself in serious trouble," Howard explained.



He recalled an incident during his time with the Houston Rockets when he tweeted "Free Palestine," which led to swift and severe pushback.



"I nearly got kicked out of the league for it. I was just trying to understand why," Howard said. He mentioned that Palestinian fans had asked him to raise awareness about the struggles in their homeland, which has been under decades-long Israeli occupation.



"With my big heart, I thought, 'I want to help people know about your struggles.' So, I tweeted 'Free Palestine.' Not even 10 minutes later, I received calls from the NBA commissioner, agents, my foundation staff, and even people in Texas, all telling me to delete the tweet immediately. I was confused, asking, 'What did I do that was so wrong?'"

