Zelensky Signs Law To Simplify Work Of Courts

This was reported in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrinform reports.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 4173-IX. (The document harmonizes national legislation on the rules of court procedure with the legislation of the European Union,” the statement said.

As Ukrinform reported, draft law No. 9445 on amendments to the Law of Ukraine“On the Judiciary and the Status of Judges” and certain legislative acts of Ukraine to improve the adoption and promulgation of court decisions was introduced to the parliament by a group of MPs in June 2023.

On December 19, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the law . In particular, it removes the provision that the court retires to the deliberation room after the court debates. According to the law, the institute of procedural law“secrecy of the deliberation room” is changed to“secrecy of the court decision.”

