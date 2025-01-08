Best Of 2024 Self-Service And Kiosk Awards
WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 8, 2025
KMA Kiosk Association, announces the Best of 2024 Self-Service award winners. The winners exemplify the best in self-service and kiosk design, including kiosks.
(the first booth down A lower level). If you are attending, look us up on the mobile and matchmaking app
and say hello.
And our winners are :
KIOSK EK Series - KIOSK Information Systems new EK pedestal kiosk
Olea Kiosks Hotel Check-In - not unlike patient check-in
Elo – Tap to Pay Kiosk - Android AIO
ACRELEC K27 QSR Kiosk - single-side design
ACRELEC K27 Kiosk Double Back kiosk
LG MRI – Outdoor Wayfinding – Smart City
Giada DK10 Jukebox – 1000s in UK
Alpine – Shoe Kiosk - when self-service increases sales and customer satisfaction
Olea Kiosks – Empire State Building
RedyRef Smart Food – the new smart vending solution
Alpine Hotel Check-In - modular and doesn't look like a kiosk :)
Olea Bill Pay - the ultimate bill pay machine, the Franklin
Toshiba MxP Vision – to be demoed at NRF
EKAA Ultra Slim display - this unit requires LESS than 4′′ mounted. Totally ADA
WelcomeWare – Visitor Kiosks
Zhilai – Smart Lockers - think Amazon Hubs, Sam's Club and USPS
LG – CLOi Robot - as seen in Tulsa International
Pyramid Pixi – latest and greatest from Pyramid Computer
Olea Chicago Healthcare - totally tuned for EPIC EHR Welcome
LG - EV Charger - EV Charging Stations
LG – Transparent OLEDs - everybody is using these
KIOSK Automated Returns Kiosk – Return Kiosk Brochure - And for deployment check out Amazon Return Lockers kiosk at Whole Foods
Prestop Evolution Kiosk - 80 deployed with another 450 on tap
Sitekiosk software
Storm Interface Audio Nav
Contact [email protected] with questions or contacts.
About Kiosk Industry
Your source for opinions, insights, news, and market trends. Learn from the experts.
About the Kiosk Association
Our mission is to inform and educate.
Thanks to the companies who make this possible.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Craig Keefner
[email protected]
720-324-1837 mobile text whatsapp telegram
