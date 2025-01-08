Swiss City Takes Tougher Measures In Fight Against Littering

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Bus stops are often misused as waste disposal sites. Campaigns have failed to solve the problem.

January 7, 2025

It is a daily nuisance at bus stops in the Swiss city of Winterthur: rubbish bins overflow again and again. Most of the litter comes from private households. According to the city, private household rubbish accounts for more than half of the waste volume at individual bus stops.

Therefore in October the city of Winterthur launched a campaign against illegal waste disposal. With the slogan“Household rubbish is a private matter”, those responsible hoped that the situation would improve.

It has indeed become a little cleaner around the bins, says Simon Amann from the cleanliness working group at the city of Winterthur. But Amann doesn't want to talk about a“game changer”.“We have to be honest about that.”

Instead of providing information and raising awareness, the city of Winterthur now wants to take further measures to combat illegal waste disposal.

The environmental police will carry out more checks at bus stops or in green spaces, Amann says.“In concrete terms, this means that patrols will stand next to rubbish bins and observe what's being disposed of there.” Fines will also be issued for offences.

Another measure designed to alleviate the problem is smaller openings in the bins.“The openings are already very small, but they can be made even smaller,” Amann says.

But it will take time before overfilled litter bins at bus stops are a thing of the past, he says. In spring, those responsible want to take stock of whether the measures have borne fruit.