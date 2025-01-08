UK lawmakers condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza, demand release of detained doctor

(MENAFN) British lawmakers have sharply criticized Israel’s ongoing on Gaza’s healthcare system and called for the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, who has been detained by Israel for nearly two weeks.



Speaking to Anadolu, John McDonnell, an independent MP for Hayes and Harlington, denounced Israel’s actions and the UK government’s insufficient response, arguing that condemnation alone is inadequate.



“Yes, we need a cease-fire immediately, but we also need to hold these war criminals accountable at some point,” McDonnell stated, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders.



He condemned the Israeli military’s continued targeting of healthcare workers, schools, and civilian infrastructure, calling these acts blatant violations of international law.



“Netanyahu is a war criminal. He’s bombing hospitals, detaining doctors and health workers, killing children, and attacking refugees in supposedly secure zones,” McDonnell said. “These are war crimes, and it’s essential to bring those responsible to justice.”

