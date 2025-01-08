عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prospectus Updates


1/8/2025 6:46:24 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lysaker, 8 January 2025

Updated content, effective from 8 January, for the five funds listed below mainly includes:

  • Adjusted text related to risk and return profile (page 1) that to a greater extent reflects corresponding information from priips kid rather than ucits kiid.
  • Adjusted content related to unit holder's rights and obligations as well as information about share prices (page 2)
  • Updated overview in the section 'Securities funds managed by Storebrand Asset Management AS', as well as the section 'Further information about index aware funds' (pages 5 and 6)

The Prospectuses can be found herein, or at .

Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Kim Toftegaard Andreassen, Director, ...

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, ...

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN
Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570
Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billions, and also a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 25 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Delphi Funds, SKAGEN Funds and Storebrand Funds.

Attachments

  • Storebrand Global ESG Plus Prospectus_ENG
  • Storebrand Global Multifactor Prospectus_ENG
  • Storebrand Global Solutions Prospectus_ENG
  • Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder Prospectus_ENG
  • Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder Prospectus_ENG

MENAFN08012025004107003653ID1109067664


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search