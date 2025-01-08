Turkish Foreign Minister warns of military action in Syria

(MENAFN) If the PKK/YPG organization refuses to adhere to the ultimatum to exit Syria, Turkey will resort to a military intervention, Turkish Foreign Hakan Fidan stated during an interview on Tuesday.



"The ultimatum we issued to them (PKK/YPG terrorists) is explicit. We have communicated it via the Americans and the media. Individuals labeled as international terrorist fighters originating from Turkey, Iran, and Iraq must vacate immediately," Fidan explained to CNN Turk.



The PKK, recognized as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US, and the EU, has conducted a 40-year campaign of violence against Turkey, leading to the deaths of over 40,000 individuals, including women, children, and the elderly. The YPG, considered the Syrian extension of the PKK, has persistently sought to establish a “terror corridor” in northern Syria along Turkey’s border, while also oppressing local communities. In response, Turkey has mobilized forces and collaborated with regional allies to thwart these efforts.



Fidan also emphasized the resilience of Syria’s new leadership, warning against underestimating their resolve, as they came to power through force and are unafraid of conflict.



Syria's long-time ruler Bashar Assad, in power for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on December 8 after opposition forces seized control of Damascus, marking the end of the Baath Party’s rule.

