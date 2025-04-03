Qualcomm Considers Takeover Offer For UK's Alphawave
US chipmaker Qualcomm said on Tuesday it was considering making an offer to acquire UK-based Alphawave, sending shares of the British company surging.
Alphawave, a supplier of semiconductor intellectual property, has also garnered acquisition interest from SoftBank-owned chip tech provider Arm, Reuters exclusively reported earlier in the day.
Shares of the British company were up 48.3% at 138.7 pence by 1312 GMT. It is currently valued at 708.23 million pounds ($913.12 million), according to data compiled by LSEG.
Alphawave did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
