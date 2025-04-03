Punjab Approves Policy To Enhance Supply Of Sand, Gravel; Reduce Illegal Mining

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, April 3 (IANS) The Punjab Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday paved the way for checking illegal mining and further reducing the price of sand and gravel for the public.

A spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said the Cabinet approved significant amendments in the Punjab Minor Mineral Policy that aims to enhance the supply of raw materials in the market, reduce illegal mining and corruption, reduce consumer prices for the public, increase state revenues, and eliminate any potential monopoly in the mining sector.

The amendment facilitates crusher mining sites, enabling crusher owners who possess land with gravel can now obtain a mining lease. This move is expected to curb the illegal transportation of material from other states and increase the availability of crushed sand and 'bajri' in the market, which are essential for development activities in the state.

Similarly, landowner mining sites will facilitate the landowners with land containing sand deposits to apply for a mining lease and sell the material in the open market at the government's notified rates.

Previously, many mining sites remained non-operational due to the lack of consent from landowners, as they were unwilling to allow unknown individuals to mine their land.

The introduction of landowner mining sites will increase the number of operational mining sites, which will, in turn, boost market supply and state revenue. This move will also prevent monopolies in the mining sector.

Additionally, Deputy Commissioners have been granted the authority to issue no-objection certificates (NOCs) for government and panchayat lands, as they are the custodians of these lands.

This change will streamline the process and expedite the operationalisation of mining sites on government lands.

The Cabinet also gave approval for provisions of the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Yatra Scheme under which senior citizens will be taken on a pilgrimage at the government's expense. The government will bear the entire cost of the journey, including air-conditioned travel, comfortable accommodation, and meals.

To make the pilgrimage memorable, the government will also present a special gift and souvenirs to travellers. All citizens aged 50 years and above can avail of this scheme, and it will be open to people of all castes, religions, income groups, and regions. Residents from both cities and villages can benefit from this initiative. The objective of this journey is to showcase the state's rich spiritual, religious, and cultural heritage by covering major religious sites. Throughout the journey, spiritual discourses and devotional singing (satsang and kirtan) will be organised. At the end of the pilgrimage, 'prasad' will be distributed to all travelers. A budget of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for this scheme, and if necessary, it will be further increased. The registration for the yatra will start this month, and it will begin in May.

The Cabinet also gave the nod to implement a school mentorship programme in the state, thereby stipulating that the IAS and IPS officers adopt rural schools and mentor the students to excel in life. This pilot project will be introduced in 80 schools of eminence of the state, and every officer will be allotted a school for five years, irrespective of their place of posting. This step will further strengthen the atmosphere of education through conversation with students and teachers, and along with it, the officers will prepare the students for competitive exams and ensure training for teachers to upgrade their skills.

These officers will act as a catalyst for mustering resources and resource persons for the development of these schools, an official said, adding these officers will work as mentors and not as bosses. This work will be a voluntary service, and interested officers will have to perform it along with their already allocated duties.