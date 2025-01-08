ANA, JAL, SIA Top Punctuality Rankings In APAC

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, and Singapore have topped the 2024 list of the most punctual airlines in Asia-Pacific by the UK-based analytics firm Cirium.

All Nippon Airways moved a notch from its second-place in 2023. Japan Airlines, last year's leader, this year takes the second place. On the other hand, Singapore Airlines climbs from seventh to third place.

Air New Zealand has nudged up a spot to fourth place. Thai AirAsia secures the fifth position. Vietnam Airlines has seen a jump from ninth to sixth place.

Philippine Airlines rises to the seventh position from last year's eighth, while Garuda Indonesia moves down to eighth place. Cathay Pacific improves to ninth place. Lastly, Qantas Airways marks its debut on this list by taking the tenth spot.

This detailed enumeration of airline performances serves as a guide for travelers looking to minimize delays. Additionally, it underscores the ongoing efforts made by these carriers to enhance their operational efficiencies and improve customer satisfaction through punctuality.

As global travel dynamics continue to evolve, these rankings provide insights for both frequent and occasional flyers, ensuring that choosing a reliable airline remains a cornerstone of travel planning.

