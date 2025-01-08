Israeli Occupation Forces Detain 45 Palestinians In W. Bank
RAMALLAH, Jan 8 (KUNA) -- The Israeli Occupation forces detained on Wednesday at least 45 Palestinians in the West Bank.
The Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) said in a joint statement that the detention operations were concentrated in a number of different cities and locations.
The occupation carried out field investigations of about 25 people in the town of Sa'ir, and the occupation kept two of them in detention, it noted.
Occupation forces launched a widespread raids and abuse, assaults and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to vandalism and destruction of citizens' homes, it added. (end)
