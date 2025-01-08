Ambipar Exits B3’S Small Cap Index After Meteoric Rise

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian B3 removed Ambipar (AMBP3) from its Small Cap (SMLL) this week. This move follows Ambipar's extraordinary stock performance in 2024, with shares skyrocketing over 730%.



Ambipar's value soared to approximately R$22.5 billion, making it the 36th most valuable company on B3. This remarkable growth pushed Ambipar beyond the scope of the SMLL, which tracks smaller-cap companies.

Factors Behind the Surge

CEO Tércio Borlenghi Junior played a pivotal role in Ambipar 's stock rally. In July 2024, he increased his stake to 73.135% of the company's total capital, acquiring 122,165,450 shares.



Investment firm Trustee also contributed to the stock's momentum. The firm initially purchased 15.03% of Ambipar's shares, later reducing its position to 11.89%.







Market analysts attribute Ambipar's meteoric rise to a short squeeze. This phenomenon occurs when investors betting against a stock rush to buy shares, driving up the price.

Market Reactions

Ambipar's stock faced multiple trading halts in December and January due to extreme volatility. The B3 exchange implemented these measures to maintain market stability.



The SMLL index underwent additional changes in January. Stocks like Aeris, Romi, Trisul, Wiz, and Portobello exited the index. New entrants include BR Partners, Carrefour, Hypera, Multiplan, Recrusul, SYN, Priner, and CSN.

SMLL Index Criteria

To qualify for the SMLL index, stocks must meet specific requirements:



1. Trade in 95% of sessions during the previous three portfolio periods

2. Fall outside the top 85% of B3's market capitalization

3. Avoid penny stock classification (priced below one real)



The index undergoes quarterly reviews to ensure compliance with these criteria.



Ambipar's departure from the SMLL took effect on Monday, February 6th. Concurrently, other B3 indices saw composition changes. The Ibovespa, Brazil's main stock index, welcomed Marcopolo and Porto Seguro while bidding farewell to Alpargatas and Eztec.

