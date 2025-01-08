'Teachers Must Be Aware About Diverse Learning Needs'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Plenipotentiary and Director of the Education Department at the Arab League H E Dr. Faraj Al Ajmi said that teachers play a pivotal role in promoting comprehensive education and must be knowledgeable about diverse needs, differentiated teaching, and universal design for learning.

He was addressing the 14th session of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) for Arab Ministers of Education, held in Doha yesterday.

Dr. Al Ajmi said that empowering teachers is a key part of comprehensive education's success given that teachers are at the heart of the success of any education system, as such, he stressed the need to provide teachers with continuous training, resources, and support in order to help them acquire new skills to keep up with students' evolving needs and improving the overall quality of education.

He described education as being the cornerstone for nations aspiring to achieve prosperity and progress, stating that a country that possesses a developed education system is also one that excels in all fields social, cultural, economic, and political yielding qualitative educational outcomes and producing an able and active society.

Dr. Al Ajmi added that education is a comprehensive process with multiple dimensions and that it is a shared responsibility shouldered by the government, the family, civil society, and the private sector.

He also highlighted that inclusive education is one of the essential foundations for building strong and sustainable communities as it provides equal learning opportunities for all individuals, regardless of their social, economic, or cultural backgrounds, with the aim of meeting the needs of all students by providing a flexible, supportive, and inclusive learning environment for all.

Dr. Al Ajmi continued by saying that providing comprehensive education and empowering teachers create a fair and inclusive educational environment that enables students of all backgrounds to reach their full potential and unlock their creativity and innovation, which in turn establishes adaptable communities in face of future challenges.

In the same context, Minister of National Education, Preschool, and Sports of Morocco H E Mohamed Saad Berrada, President of the 13th ALECSO Conference for Arab Ministers of Education said that the conference's theme was chosen to highlight the importance of supporting efforts for the reform and development underway here, as part of joint efforts to advance education in Arab countries, praising in this context of Qatar's significant effort in successfully organizing this conference and ensuring its smooth execution.

Berrada said that this conference takes place in an exceptional context marked by ongoing and troubling events in some parts of the Arab world, which have repercussions on various aspects of life, especially on education and particularly in the Palestinian territories, adding that the tragic situation in the Palestinian territories, namely in Gaza and the regional and international challenges it poses, puts the international community's conscience into question.

He said that this tragic situation calls for a decisive intervention for an immediate, comprehensive, and sustainable ceasefire, along with more collective efforts to support and protect human rights in the Palestinian territories, implement relevant UN resolutions, and show full respect for international law.

Berrada reiterated his country's position in support of the Palestinian cause, considering it the key to peace, security, and stability in the Middle East and said that Morocco stands in full solidarity and unconditional support for the Palestinian people's right to establish their independent state based on the 1967-borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, within the framework of the internationally agreed-upon two-state solution.