Qatar Media Center Wraps Up Workshop On Podcasting

Doha: Qatar Center (QMC) of the of Culture yesterday concluded a on podcasting. The two-day event was primarily dedicated to youngsters and teenagers.

Presented by the trainer Fahd Al Kaabi, the workshop shed light on the essential skills and technologies required for a successful art of podcasting amid the massive competition for such kind of media to achieve excellence through leveraging cutting-edge technologies.

The workshop featured an introduction to podcasts and their types, whether individual, conversational, or documentary, as well as the technologies needed to create an impactful content.

Director of QMC, Iman Al Kaabi, stated that the workshop was held as part of the center's quest for providing novel and outstanding ideas in media rehabilitation and training.