(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (ETH) is expected to outperform (BTC) in 2025, according to several analysts and research firms. This forecast is based on various factors that could drive Ethereum's growth in the coming year.



Since the recent U.S. election, both cryptocurrencies have seen significant gains. rose to $100,000, while Ethereum increased to $3,600. Despite a recent year-end drawdown in Bitcoin, analysts remain optimistic about the market's recovery.



Compass Point Research believes Ethereum is set for a bounce-back year in 2025. They point to eased regulations and increased clarity around smart contracts as key drivers. The firm also sees growth potential in Ethereum's ecosystem, including decentralized finance and Layer-2 networks.







The ETH/BTC ratio, currently at 0.037, is down nearly 70% since Ethereum's transition to Proof-of-Stake in September 2022. Analysts view this as an opportunity for investors. Galaxy Research predicts the ratio will trade both below 0.03 and above 0.045 in 2025.



Other research firms share this bullish outlook. Steno Research projects Ethereum prices may cross the $8,000 threshold. They attribute this to a favorable regulatory environment and macroeconomic climate.

Ethereum Poised to Outshine Bitcoin in 2025, Analysts Predict

Anthony Sassano, an Ethereum community advisor, forecasts Ethereum reaching $15,000 by 2025. He expects Ether ETF inflows to hit $50 billion this year. Sassano also predicts more major companies will build on Ethereum and multiple nations will hold ETH as a treasury asset.







However, Bitcoin is not out of the race. Galaxy Research predicts Bitcoin could reach $150,000 to $185,000 by the end of 2025. They expect wider adoption by governments, corporations, and institutional investors.



As 2025 unfolds, the crypto community will closely watch both Ethereum and Bitcoin. The competition between these leading cryptocurrencies promises an exciting year ahead for the market.

MENAFN08012025007421016031ID1109066954