(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The UK has passed new laws to fight digital violence, particularly targeting the creation and sharing of AI-generated sexual images without consent. These laws, effective from January 7, 2025, aim to protect people, especially women, from digital harm by making deepfakes illegal.



The legislation introduces penalties of up to two years in prison for those who capture or spread intimate images without permission. This includes setting up devices to secretly record in private spaces. The move is part of the UK's broader goal to cut violence against women and girls in half over the next ten years, a promise made back in July 2024.



Alex Davies-Jones, the State Secretary for Victims , highlighted the urgency to update laws for modern digital threats. She said, "One in three British women have had their intimate images shared without consent, often termed 'revenge porn.' It's a terrible situation that leaves women feeling threatened and vulnerable." She believes those who do this should face severe legal consequences.





U.K. Cracks Down on Deepfake Intimate Image Sharing

Margaret Jones, the State Secretary for Technology, pointed out that tech companies must do more to stop this kind of abuse. She warned that platforms ignoring these rules could see tighter regulations and heavy fines.



This legal change was spurred by incidents like the one involving Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, who was a victim of deepfake porn, as uncovered by Channel 4.







This new law marks a step forward in dealing with digital abuse, recognizing the damage caused by non-consensual intimate images and aiming to prevent such acts. It's about making the digital world safer and protecting people from being exploited.



As tech evolves, so does the challenge of protecting privacy while embracing innovation. The UK's approach could set an example for other countries facing similar digital challenges, stressing the need for proactive steps to maintain personal dignity and rights in our ever-connected world.

MENAFN08012025007421016031ID1109066953