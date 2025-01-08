Visitors To Washington, D.C. Should Fasten Their Seatbelts And Book The Trump Tour II In January 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bill Thomas, Tour II

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bill Thomas, founder of Private Tours of Washington, is unveiling the“Trump Tour II” to preview all the drama and excitement Donald Trump will bring back to the nation's capital – starting with the upcoming 60th Presidential Inauguration. On January 20, 2025, Trump will become only the second U.S. president to be sworn into two non-consecutive terms. Thomas, an author, veteran journalist, and Chicago native, introduced the original“Trump Tour” in January 2017 to mark Donald Trump's first presidential inauguration.“This time will be very different,” said Thomas.“It's not just Donald Trump who's coming to town. He will bring an all-star supporting cast unlike anything the city has ever seen. There's Elon Musk, Robert Kennedy Jr, Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, Marco Rubio, Pam Bondi, John Radcliffe, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya and many more. Just keeping the assembled egos in check will be a full-time job.”Trump has promised to change the way Washington works, and the impact will be felt from Capitol Hill and the Pentagon to Embassy Row, all of which will be featured on Trump Tour II, available daily through Inauguration Week 2025. Along with ending wars in Europe and the Middle East and securing the southern border, Trump's Day One to-do list is formidable. Plans for taking back the Panama Canal, and acquiring Greenland from Denmark, will put his deal-making skills to an immediate test. Washington's diplomatic community will be paying close attention.Every Private Tours of Washington experience is chauffeured. In addition, a professional tour guide accompanies guests at every stop. Each tour can be customized to include specific landmarks guests wish to explore while in the nation's capital. Prices start at $205 per hour for up to five guests (with a three-hour minimum) and vary according to increased group size. The pricing does not include entrance fees or any food and beverage component that can be added to the tour.Trump Tour II will visit Washington's exclusive Kalorama neighborhood, the city's premiere“deep-state” community that houses wealthy pockets of resistance to anything Trump may have in mind. Former President Barack Obama has a home there as does mega-billionaire Jeff Bezos, Musk's space-race rival and owner of The Washington Post.As fast as news happens, it is part of the tour. If Elon Musk, top Trump advisor and richest man in the world, decides to move to Washington, Trump Tours II will have the address. Recently Musk has been staying in a villa at Mar-a-Lago. Said to be actively house hunting, will pure food and fitness czar RFK Jr. be joining a Georgetown gym or lifting weights at his Health and Human Services headquarters, assuming he's confirmed to serve as secretary? Then there's the question of where Trump's small army of change meisters will unwind after an exhausting day of reducing the cost of government? Since the Trump International Hotel has changed ownership, the search is on for the next landmark gathering spot for Trump supporters. The Trump Tour II will have it covered. Recent reports say President-elect Donald Trump is thinking of repurchasing the Waldorf-Astoria Washington and rebranding it under the Trump name.No one is better informed on these matters than author and veteran journalist Bill Thomas, who started Private Tours of Washington over a decade ago in 2013 to provide smart, witty, and thoroughly unforgettable tours of the nation's capital. Ever since, his tour company has been rated among the top ten in the city by Google, Yelp, and Trip Advisor.“Trump was destined to return,” said Thomas.“And the Trump Tour II will explore Donald Trump's Washington as only we can.”About Bill ThomasBill Thomas has written about the White House and Capitol Hill for over 25 years as a reporter for The Baltimore Sun and a columnist for Roll Call and The Hill newspapers. He has also been a writer and editor with the London-based Economist Group. His books include Lawyers and Thieves (Simon & Schuster); Red Tape: Adventure Capitalism in the New Russia (Dutton); Club Fed: Power, Money, Sex and Violence on Capitol Hill (Scribner); and Capital Confidential (Scribner) which was the inspiration for“The Prez,” an Off-Broadway musical comedy about the love life of President Warren G. Harding staged by the same director (Tom O'Horgan) and writing team that produced Hair and Jesus Christ Superstar. Articles and commentary by Thomas have appeared in Vanity Fair, The New York Times Magazine, National Geographic, British GQ, Outside, Spy, and many other publications and opinion websites, among them The Daily Caller and American Greatness.With extensive experience living and working in Russia, Thomas has moderated and spoken at dozens of Defense Department national security seminars. He has also been interviewed on CNN, ABC, CBS, PBS, NPR, Fox News, C-SPAN, Entertainment Tonight, and many more national and local television and radio news outlets. Thomas is based in the nation's capital and is available for interviews about the Trump Tour II. Bill Thomas can be reached on his cell phone at (240) 277-1214.

