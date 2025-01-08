'Over 17% Primary, 12% Hr Sec Students Quit Studies Midway In J & K'

The official figures accessed reveal that“The retention rate at Primary level in Jammu and Kashmir was 82.70 and 88.42 at senior secondary level.”

The official documents however state that,“About 46,000 Out of School Children (OoSC) have been mainstreamed.”

Meanwhile, the government-run-school teachers say that many students in rural areas quit studies midway.“The retention problem is mainly seen in tribal and remote areas wherein the students quit studies midway.”

The documents further state that a notable shift of thousands of students from private to government schools has been recorded, reported news agency KNO.

“There has been impressive enrolment of 217,890 students in 2022-23, marking a 17.87 percent increase in total enrolment,” it reads.

It also said that the department introduced vocational education in 804 schools, and expanded to 1,067 schools in 2023-24-thus benefiting 1.25 lakh students.

The documents further reveal that the School Education Department established 3,000 ICT and CAL labs and were planning for additional 834 ICT labs and 1,352 smart classrooms in 2023-24 to enhance experiential learning.

Stating the works completed in the School Education Department, the documents reveal that it has completed 2,562 infrastructure projects in 2022-23, including civil works and facility enhancements under UT Capex and Samagra Shiksha.

“SED implemented Early Child Care Education with kindergartens in nearly 2,000 schools, alongside infrastructure improvements like child-friendly furniture and model kindergarten,” it reads .

