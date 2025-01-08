'Over 17% Primary, 12% Hr Sec Students Quit Studies Midway In J & K'
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In Jammu and Kashmir, over 17 percent of students at primary level and 12 percent learners at senior secondary level quit studies midway-thus raising a question on the functioning of the department.
The official figures accessed reveal that“The retention rate at Primary level in Jammu and Kashmir was 82.70 and 88.42 at senior secondary level.”
ADVERTISEMENT
The official documents however state that,“About 46,000 Out of School Children (OoSC) have been mainstreamed.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Meanwhile, the government-run-school teachers say that many students in rural areas quit studies midway.“The retention problem is mainly seen in tribal and remote areas wherein the students quit studies midway.”
The documents further state that a notable shift of thousands of students from private to government schools has been recorded, reported news agency KNO.
Read Also
Introducing Public Administration at the 10+2 Level
J&K's Education Sector Faces Mixed Trends In 2024
“There has been impressive enrolment of 217,890 students in 2022-23, marking a 17.87 percent increase in total enrolment,” it reads.
It also said that the department introduced vocational education in 804 schools, and expanded to 1,067 schools in 2023-24-thus benefiting 1.25 lakh students.
The documents further reveal that the School Education Department established 3,000 ICT and CAL labs and were planning for additional 834 ICT labs and 1,352 smart classrooms in 2023-24 to enhance experiential learning.
Stating the works completed in the School Education Department, the documents reveal that it has completed 2,562 infrastructure projects in 2022-23, including civil works and facility enhancements under UT Capex and Samagra Shiksha.
“SED implemented Early Child Care Education with kindergartens in nearly 2,000 schools, alongside infrastructure improvements like child-friendly furniture and model kindergarten,” it reads .
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN08012025000215011059ID1109066416
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.