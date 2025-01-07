Investornewsbreaks ROTH Expands Team To Continue Driving Innovation In Tech Space

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners, LLC

(“ROTH”) today announced the expansion of its team with the addition of

Marc Lewis

as Managing Director, Head of Banking, and

Imtiaz (“Taz”) Koujalgi

as Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, specializing in Enterprise Software. The appointments reinforce ROTH's commitment to support innovation and growth in the dynamic and rapidly evolving technology sector.

“We are pleased to welcome Marc and Taz to the ROTH team as we continue to expand our presence in the rapidly evolving technology sector,” said ROTH's President and Head of Investment Banking, Aaron Gurewitz.“Marc's extensive investment banking and portfolio management expertise, coupled with Taz's deep analytical insights into enterprise software, significantly enhance our ability to provide clients unparalleled strategic guidance. Their additions underscore our commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to companies shaping the future of technology.”

