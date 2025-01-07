Tech, VC Pioneers To Headline Discussions At Web Summit

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Three of the world's and venture capital (VC) pioneers will headline Web Summit Qatar slated from Feb 23-26 at the Doha and Centre (DECC).

Alexis Ohanian, founder and general partner of Seven Seven Six and co-founder of Reddit; Eduardo Saverin, co-founder of and B Capital; and Laura Chambers, CEO of Mozilla Corporation; will join over 15,000 attendees to explore the future of innovation, investment, and in 2025.

Ohanian will discuss his journey from co-founding Reddit – a now-public company with a more than $25bn cap that has reshaped online communities – to creating Seven Seven Six, a VC firm that is built like a modern technology company and is redefining early-stage investments. In 2025, Seven Seven Six's portfolio includes Angel City Football Club, now the most valuable women's sports team in the world; Riverside, a podcasting platform that allows users to record remote podcasts and video interviews with studio-quality audio and video; Feastables, a snack brand with trusted ingredients from MrBeast; and Stoke Space, a space company developing fully reusable rockets.

According to Saverin, while deep tech investment across the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) has lagged, the region has the potential to become a leader in cutting-edge technologies. Under Chambers' leadership, Mozilla continues to champion open Internet values, such as choice, privacy, and transparency while exploring new opportunities in the tech landscape, including privacy-preserving advertising and AI ethics.

Other Web Summit 2025 speakers include Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones; Sara Sabry, founder of the Deep Space Initiative; Brian Robbins, CEO of Paramount Pictures; Joy Robins, Global Chief Advertising officer at the New York Times; Yassine Saidi, Chief Product officer at Under Armour; Andrew Feldman, co-founder & CEO at Cerebras Systems; and Raj Ganguly, co-founder and co-CEO of B Capital, among others.

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave said:“We're thrilled to welcome Alexis to Doha this February. His extensive experience in building transformative companies, combined with his dedication to fostering inclusive innovation, will bring invaluable insights that align perfectly with the entrepreneurial energy fuelling the Middle East's tech ecosystem.“Alexis will be joining an amazing group of speakers, including some of the biggest names in tech and innovation, like B Capital's Eduardo Saverin and Mozilla CEO Laura Chambers.”

Earlier last month, a Runway to Web Summit event in Doha set the stage for local tech communities ahead of the main event, encouraging innovation and growth. Cosgrave, along with Qatar Development Bank CEO Abdulrahman Hesham al-Sowaidi, gathered to discuss the future of technology and its growing impact on Qatar's tech ecosystem. They were joined by local startups, including SkipCash, Adeer, Wqtah, and Kafy, who spoke about their experiences at past Web Summit events, and their plans for the future.

