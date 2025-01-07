Appwork Introduces Appwork Coins: The Next-Gen Maintenance Team Engagement And Performance Tracking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boost technician engagement and performance with AppWork Coins, the gamification tool transforming maintenance management in multifamily Real Estate.

- Michael Collings, VP Property Maintenance at Peak LivingRAMSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AppWork , the leading innovator in multifamily maintenance management software, is thrilled to announce the launch of AppWork Coins, an exciting new gamification tool designed to improve technician engagement while providing property managers with an easy and effective way to measure overall performance. This cutting-edge addition builds on AppWork's industry-first Maintenance Badge System, taking gamification to unprecedented levels in the multifamily Real Estate industry.AppWork Coins: Where Motivation Meets Fun AppWork Coins transform everyday maintenance tasks into opportunities for technicians to earn rewards, fostering motivation, teamwork, and a sense of accomplishment. Technicians can earn coins through a variety of activities, including:Completing tasks: +20 coins per work order, make-ready, or inspectionEarning new badges: +50 coinsEach Month active: +10 coinsReceiving positive resident reviews:5-star review: +30 coins4-star review: +20 coinsAvoiding negative outcomes:2-star review: -20 coins1-star review: -30 coinsCallbacks: -50 coinsManagers can easily track and celebrate technician performance on the technicians' index page, sparking friendly competition and camaraderie.Sean Landsberg, CEO of AppWork, shared his enthusiasm for this new feature:“AppWork Coins are a game-changer for the multifamily industry. By combining fun and motivation with meaningful performance metrics, we're empowering maintenance teams to excel while making the process more engaging. Our goal is to create tools that not only drive results but also build a positive, rewarding culture for maintenance professionals. With AppWork, we are creating an entirely new maintenance experience”This excitement is echoed by industry leaders who have experienced the value of AppWork firsthand. Lissette Sabatino, Chief of Operations at Atlantic Pacific Companies, remarked:“AppWork Coins will bring a whole new level of excitement to our maintenance team. It's amazing to see how the current gamification motivates them to improve their performance. I can't wait for the coins!”Michael Collings, Vice President of Property Maintenance at Peak Living, highlighted the platform's unique capabilities:“AppWork's ability to drill into technician performance really sets them apart from all other platforms. The addition of Coins is a brilliant way to view the overall positive contributions the technician is making to their community. AppWork's dedication to getting technicians to engage and enjoy using the app is what brought us to them.”Deena Teichman, Managing Director at Rushmore Management, emphasized the operational benefits:“The ability to track technician performance through AppWork Coins will simplify our operations and improve transparency. We're thrilled to see our team respond so positively to AppWork's innovation.”What's Next? This is just the beginning for AppWork Coins. With more features and enhancements on the horizon, AppWork is committed to continuing its mission of redefining multifamily maintenance management. Stay tuned as we level up AppWork Coins in the coming months!About AppWork AppWork is an innovative maintenance management software tailored for the multifamily industry. Designed to simplify processes and improve efficiency, AppWork empowers property managers and maintenance teams to deliver exceptional service. From advanced work order management to gamification features like Maintenance Badges and AppWork Coins, AppWork is dedicated to transforming the way maintenance is managed in the multifamily sector.

