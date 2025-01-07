Mt. Crested Butte's First New Major Development In 18 Years Launches In Time For Ski Season And First Residence Has Sold

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Peaks at Snowmass in Crested Butte Colorado

The Peaks at Snowmass modern luxury residences offer premier access to the resort's base area ski lifts

- Channing BoucherCRESTED BUTTE, CO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The first multi-family development in Mt. Crested Butte since 2006 is offering buyers a unique opportunity to own a newly constructed modern residence in a premier Mt. Crested Butte location. With unobstructed horizon-to-horizon views of many of Crested Butte's iconic peaks, the Peaks at Snowmass neighborhood offers a short walk to base area shops, dining, the transit center, and the Silver Queen chairlift for access to Crested Butte's legendary ski terrain. The residence at 151 Snowmass has already sold for $2.45 million, demonstrating the demand for the desirable location and amenities.Owners and guests can easily access the recreational path which leads to the town of Crested Butte. With modern mountain living designs, passive solar gain, air conditioning, and snowmelt driveways, these newly completed homes are unmatched in the market. Each residence includes Wolf-SubZero kitchens, spacious decks for entertaining, four total bedrooms plus a media room, and two laundry spaces. Other high-end features include designer lighting, a stunning steel and oak staircase, a standing seam metal roof, stone accents and columns, and pre-wiring for audio, video, automated blinds, security, and more. The private upper-level primary suite enjoys stunning views, a balcony, spacious closet, and air conditioning for warm summer days. There is abundant storage space for outdoor gear in the two-car garage.According to listing broker Channing Boucher of LIV Sotheby's International Realty,“The panoramic valley and mountain views from this location are unlike anything else in our market. And, for luxury and convenience, new owners at the Peaks at Snowmass receive a seasonal membership to a ski club locker room at the base area, so families can leave their equipment next to the slopes!"Boucher adds“The Peaks at Snowmass homes are also eligible for coveted short-term rental licenses, something you can't find in the Town of Crested Butte.”The Peaks at Snowmass was created by longtime local Crested Butte developers Bill Lacy and Dan Dow. With some of Colorado's steepest ski terrain, 800 miles of mountain biking trails in Gunnison County, and renowned wildflowers, Crested Butte is a beloved destination for outdoor adventure. The recent acquisition by Vail Resorts means that skiers and riders can utilize the ubiquitous Epic Pass to enjoy Crested Butte's renowned terrain. For more information on the Peaks at Snowmass visit or contact Channing Boucher at 970.596.3228.Link to Images:Photographer Credit: Phillips PhotoLIV Sotheby's International Realty services the Front Range markets of Boulder, Castle Pines, Castle Rock, Colorado Springs, Denver, Evergreen, Golden, and Northern Colorado as well as the resort markets of Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Crested Butte, Dillon, Telluride, Vail, and Winter Park. Our expert real estate professionals provide local expertise for buyers and sellers in Colorado combined with the global reach of the Sotheby's International Realty brand. Contact LIV Sotheby's International Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or visiting livsothebysrealty for all your real estate needs.

