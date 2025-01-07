Scot Killed In War For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Scotsman, Jordan McLachlan, who served as a medic with the Ukrainian Army, has died in the war on the side of Ukraine.

That's according to the BBC , Ukrinform reports.

According to his family, Jordan McLachlan, 26, originally from Ardnamurchan, volunteered to help Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion and volunteered to join the Ukrainian three years ago.

His family said he died on Friday, January 3, while serving on the frontline.

The family is now awaiting further information from the British Foreign Office.

In their statement, they noted: "Jordan always believed that he was making a difference and we are all so proud of him helping others."

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said:“We are supporting the family of a British man who died in Ukraine and are in contact with the local authorities.”

As Ukrinform reported, a Belarusian volunteer with the call sign“Gaz” who served with the International Legion was killed in action on the Ukrainian battlefield. He was 25 years old.