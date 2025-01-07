US Vice Pres. To Visit Bahrain, Singapore, Germany Next Week

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (KUNA) -- US Vice President Kamala Harris will to Singapore, Bahrain, and Germany from January 13 to January 17, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement said, "on January 15, the Vice President will meet with leaders in Singapore and visit Changi Naval Base.

On January 16, the Vice President will meet with leaders in Manama, Bahrain and visit Naval Support Activity-Bahrain, the headquarters of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command and the US 5th Fleet."

"On January 17, the Vice President will be in Spangdahlem, Germany to visit the US Air Force 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem Air Base.

Throughout her trip, the Vice President will discuss the accomplishments of the Biden-Harris Administration over the past four years in each region, the US partnership with the respective nations, the contributions of US military forces to regional and global security, and the enduring national security interests of the United States," the statement added. (end)

