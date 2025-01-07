Trump Announces $20 Billion UAE Investment In US Data Centers

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Donald Trump revealed a major plan from the United Arab Emirates. The president-elect announced a $20 billion deal for data centers across the United States.



This news came during a press where Trump emphasized the importance of artificial intelligence in data centers. The investment comes from DAMAC Properties, a UAE-based company.



Trump has a long-standing business relationship with DAMAC, including ownership of a course in Dubai. Hussain Sajwani, DAMAC's chairman, has been a close associate of the Trump family.



Trump stated that this investment would keep the US at the forefront of technology. He suggested the amount could potentially double or increase further. The data centers will be built in eight states, including Texas and Arizona.



This announcement follows a pattern of large investment promises during Trump's presidency. However, The Washington Post noted that some previous promises went unfulfilled.







Last month, Japanese firm SoftBank pledged to invest $100 billion in the US over the next four years. The timing of this investment is significant.

The Growing Demand for Data Centers

Recent advancements in AI technology have created a huge demand for new data processing centers. Tech giants like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft are investing heavily in such facilities worldwide.



While this investment promises economic benefits, it raises environmental concerns. Data centers consume vast amounts of energy, potentially hindering efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This aspect of the deal may face scrutiny as it develops.



Trump's relationship with Sajwani has remained strong even after controversial events. Sajwani continued to support Trump following the Capitol invasion in 2021 when other businesses distanced themselves.



Their ongoing connection was evident in a recent photo shared by Sajwani, showing him with Trump and Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago. This investment announcement marks a significant development in US-UAE business relations.



It also highlights the growing importance of data infrastructure in the age of artificial intelligence. As the deal progresses, its impact on the US tech landscape and economy will be closely watched.

