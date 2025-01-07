Kimco Realty Corporation Announces 2024 Dividend Tax Treatment For RPT Realty Convertible Preferred Investors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERICHO, N.Y., Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) a trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States, announced today the 2024 tax of RPT Realty Series D Cumulative Convertible Preferred investor's dividend distributions. The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:

Preferred Shares (NYSE: RPT.PD); (CUSIP #'s 74971D 200 and 751452608) Ex- Ordinary Income Capital Gains Dividend Record Payable Distribution Non- Unrecaptured Return of Sec 199A Date Date Date per Share Total Qualified Qualified Total Sec 1250 Capital Dividends 12/19/2023 12/19/2023 01/02/2024 $ 0.765280 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.765280 $ 0.000000 Totals $ 0.76528 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.00000 $ 0.76528 $ 0.00000 100.000 % -0.000 % 0.000 % 0.000 % 100.000 %



About Kimco Realty ®

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of September 30, 2024, the company owned interests in 567 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company's investor relations website ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook ( ), Twitter ( ) and LinkedIn ( ). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”). Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company's future plans, strategies and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“commit,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“project,”“will,”“target,”“plan,”“forecast” or similar expressions. You should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which, in some cases, are beyond the Company's control and could materially affect actual results, performances or achievements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (ii) the impact of competition, including the availability of acquisition or development opportunities and the costs associated with purchasing and maintaining assets, (iii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business, (iv) the reduction in the Company's income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a failure of multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping center, (v) the potential impact of e-commerce and other changes in consumer buying practices, and changing trends in the retail industry and perceptions by retailers or shoppers, including safety and convenience, (vi) the availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment opportunities, and the costs associated with purchasing and maintaining assets and risks related to acquisitions not performing in accordance with our expectations, (vii) the Company's ability to raise capital by selling its assets, (viii) disruptions and increases in operating costs due to inflation and supply chain disruptions, (ix) risks associated with the development of mixed-use commercial properties, including risks associated with the development, and ownership of non-retail real estate, (x) changes in governmental laws and regulations, including, but not limited to, changes in data privacy, environmental (including climate change), safety and health laws, and management's ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (xi) the Company's failure to realize the expected benefits of the merger with RPT Realty (the“RPT Merger”), (xii) the risk of litigation, including shareholder litigation, in connection with the RPT Merger, including any resulting expense, (xiii) risks related to future opportunities and plans for the combined company, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the combined company, (xiv) the possibility that, if the Company does not achieve the perceived benefits of the RPT Merger as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors, the market price of the Company's common stock could decline, (xv) valuation and risks related to the Company's joint venture and preferred equity investments and other investments, (xvi) collectability of mortgage and other financing receivables, (xvii) impairment charges, (xviii) criminal cybersecurity attacks, disruption, data loss or other security incidents and breaches, (xix) risks related to artificial intelligence, (xx) impact of natural disasters and weather and climate-related events, (xxi) pandemics or other health crises, (xxii) our ability to attract, retain and motivate key personnel, (xxiii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the Company, (xxiv) the level and volatility of interest rates and management's ability to estimate the impact thereof, (xxv) changes in the dividend policy for the Company's common and preferred stock and the Company's ability to pay dividends at current levels, (xxvi) unanticipated changes in the Company's intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity and/or hold certain securities until maturity, (xxvii) the Company's ability to continue to maintain its status as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes and potential risks and uncertainties in connection with its UPREIT structure, and (xxviii) other risks and uncertainties identified under Item 1A,“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the Company's expectations will be realized. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised to refer to any further disclosures the Company makes in other filings with the SEC.

CONTACT:

David F. Bujnicki

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Strategy

Kimco Realty Corporation

(833) 800-4343

...