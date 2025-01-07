Stillwater Wellness Highlights Science-Backed Approach To Addiction Recovery And Mental Well-Being

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Still Water Wellness Has Unique Amenities for its Patients

Still Water Wellness Offers Top Facilities for Rehab

Expanded Residential Mental Services, providing personalized, evidence-based care for conditions like depression, anxiety, PTSD, and others.

- Clint KreiderLAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Still Water Wellness Group, a leader in comprehensive mental health and addiction treatment, is proud to unveil its updated Residential Mental Health Treatment programs. These enhancements are designed to provide the most effective, science-backed treatment options to individuals struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse, emphasizing the integration of dual diagnosis treatments that aim for lasting recovery and overall well-being.The facility's residential programs are built around the latest clinical research and trials, ensuring that all therapies are both cutting-edge and reliable. "Our approach is deeply rooted in the latest science to ensure that we provide the highest level of care possible," said Clint Kreider, Clinical Director for Still Water Wellness. "We believe that integrating mental health services with addiction treatment is crucial for addressing the underlying issues of our clients comprehensively."Their residential mental health treatment in Lake Forest, California focuses on a variety of mental health disorders, ensuring that each client receives personalized treatment. The facility offers specialized programs for:Depression: Tailored therapeutic strategies to alleviate symptoms of depression and improve mood.Anxiety Disorders: Techniques to manage anxiety, including CBT and mindfulness practices.Bipolar Disorder: Comprehensive management plans that include medication management and psychotherapy.Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD): Utilizing therapies like EMDR to help clients process and overcome traumatic experiences.Other Mood and Personality Disorders: A range of therapies to address the specific characteristics of various mood and personality disorders.Key components of the program include individualized therapy sessions, group therapy, and family counseling, all conducted by a team of highly skilled clinicians and therapists.The facility also emphasizes the importance of creating a supportive and therapeutic environment where individuals can focus entirely on their recovery. "Our serene location and state-of-the-art facilities provide the perfect backdrop for individuals to heal both mentally and physically," added the spokesperson.With a focus on lasting recovery, Still Water Wellness continues to be a beacon of hope for many facing mental health challenges and addiction. The center invites individuals and families to reach out if they or their loved ones require professional assistance. The staff at Still Water Wellness is dedicated to helping each patient develop the tools they need to achieve long-term health and happiness.For more information about Still Water Wellness Group - Alcohol & Drug Rehab, Orange County or to schedule a confidential consultation, visit or call +1 866-923-2216 today.

