U.K. Launches Electronic Travel Authorization: 48 Countries Affected Including Brazil

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Starting January 8, 2025, the United Kingdom will require an Electronic Authorization (ETA) for millions of visa-exempt travelers. This new digital permit system aims to enhance border security and streamline entry processes.



The ETA will be mandatory for visitors from over 50 countries, including the United States, Canada, and Brazil. Costing £10 and valid for two years, it allows multiple short-term visits for tourism, business, or transit purposes.



The UK is implementing this system in phases. Gulf Cooperation Council nationals already need an ETA. Most non-European visa-exempt travelers must obtain one from January 8, 2025. European nationals will join the scheme from April 2, 2025.



Travelers can apply online or via a mobile app. The process involves providing personal details, passport information, and a photograph. Authorities aim to process applications within three working days.







While the ETA doesn't guarantee entry, it's a crucial pre-travel requirement. Visitors without a valid ETA may face entry refusal. The system aligns the UK with similar programs in the US, Canada, and Australia.



This new requirement marks a significant shift in UK border management. It reflects the country's efforts to digitize its immigration system and improve security measures. The ETA system will provide more accurate data on visitor numbers and origins.



For travelers, the ETA adds an extra step to trip planning. For the UK, it represents a balance between welcoming visitors and maintaining robust border controls in an increasingly interconnected world.

